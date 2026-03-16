Updated 16 March 2026 at 06:36 IST
Oscars 2026: Host Conan O'Brien Begins 98th Academy Awards With Digs At Timothee Chalamet, Epstein Files And Netflix | Watch
Conan O'Brien returned as Oscar host for the second time in 2026. In his opening monologue, the television host and comedian took potshots at the recent controversies and global political climate.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Hollywood convened at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, for the biggest awards night on Sunday, local time. American television host and comedian, Conan O'Brien, took the stage to return as host for the awards night for the second time in a row. In his opening monologue, he took potshots at recent pop culture chatter and political controversies in his signature style. The host mentioned Timothee Chalmet's recent ‘Ballet, Opera’, the Iran war, Epstein Files and debate about artificial intelligence in his applause-garnering opener.
Conan O'Brien begins Oscars 2026 with a joke on Timothee Chalamet
Conan O’Brien opened his second Oscars with jokes about Timothée Chalamet’s takes on the fine arts. He told the audience that security was high at this year’s Oscars. “I hear there are concerns about attacks form both the opera and ballet communities,” the host said, getting a big laugh as the camera cut to a laughing Chalamet, the best actor nominee whose comments on the art forms during the run-up to the show became fodder for the cultural discourse. “It’s his first time in a theatre!” O’Brien said.
A pre-recorded opening bit had O’Brien wearing Amy Madigan’s caked-on Aunt Gladys make-up from Weapons, and showed him being chased by angry kids as she was in the film in the role that won her best supporting actress just a few minutes later.
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Conan O'Brien on Oscar broadcast moving to YouTube
O'Brien also mentioned the Academy Awards moving to a whole new broadcasting from 2029. “Some people are worried this is going to change how the Oscars are viewed,” O’Brien said Sunday after the first award was handed out, “but I’ve been assured …” he was then cut off by a wildly intrusive YouTube-style ad featuring actor Jane Lynch pitching a tactical flashlight. The bit got a big laugh from the room, as did most of his monologue.
Conan O'Brien on no British actors nominated for Oscars 2026
The host also made a note of how there were no significant nominations for English stars at the 98th Academy Awards. Using the opportunity as a segue to satire, the comedian said, “That there are no British actors nominated for Best Actor or Best Actress. Yeah, a British spokesperson said, yeah, well, at least we arrest our pedophiles,” an obvious attack on convicted child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein.
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O'Brien's jab at Netflix boss
In his opening Oscar monologue, Conan O'Brien did not miss a mention of streaming giants. Netflix boss Ted Sarandos was playfully roasted by the host by mentioning that it might be his first visit to a theatre. Mimicking the streaming giant executive, O'Brien said, “Why are they all together enjoying themselves? They should be home alone, where I can monetise it.”
Also Read: Oscars 2026 Winners List Updated: Awards For 7 Cateogories Handed Out
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Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 16 March 2026 at 06:36 IST