Updated 21 September 2025 at 20:13 IST
Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff And More Bollywood Celebs Witness Musical On PM Modi At NMACC | Photos
Mera Desh Pahle is a first-of-its-kind stage production that blends music, poetry and performance to narrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's extraordinary journey.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
The grand musical Mera Desh Pahle, which brings to the stage the untold stories from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life and times, premiered at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) on Sunday, September 21. The musical is written and presented by Manoj Muntashir, directed by Deepak Gattani, with music by the duo Ajay Atul.
The musical premiered in Mumbai after its thumping reception in New Delhi. Next, the team will bring the musical on PM Modi to cities like Patna, Hyderabad, Varanasi and Kolkata. A revised lineup will feature more cities. Meanwhile, Bollywood celebs like Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Pulkit Samrat, Raveena Tandon, Janhvi Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Ravie Dubey, Sargun Mehta, Arjun Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Rajkumar Hirani and many more were present to witness the musical on PM Modi at the NMACC.
A viral moment saw Vicky and Ranbir posing with Rajkumar Hirani, who directed them in the blockbuster Sanju (2018).
“My pen has always been my tribute to my land. With Mera Desh Pahle, I aim to create not just a show, but an emotion—a celebration of India through the life and journey of one of its most iconic leaders,” Manoj said. The live musical will feature Manoj, acclaimed singers like B Praak, Sneha Shankar, Rishi Singh, Ashish Kulkarni, Ujwal Gajbhar and other renowned Indian Idol singers, musicians and performers, who will weave words, rhythm and visuals into a patriotic spectacle. The presentation of the PM Modi musical coincides with his 75th birth year.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 21 September 2025 at 20:10 IST