Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff And More Bollywood Celebs Witness Musical On PM Modi At NMACC | Photos

The grand musical Mera Desh Pahle, which brings to the stage the untold stories from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life and times, premiered at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) on Sunday, September 21. The musical is written and presented by Manoj Muntashir, directed by Deepak Gattani, with music by the duo Ajay Atul.

The musical premiered in Mumbai after its thumping reception in New Delhi. Next, the team will bring the musical on PM Modi to cities like Patna, Hyderabad, Varanasi and Kolkata. A revised lineup will feature more cities. Meanwhile, Bollywood celebs like Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Pulkit Samrat, Raveena Tandon, Janhvi Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Ravie Dubey, Sargun Mehta, Arjun Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Rajkumar Hirani and many more were present to witness the musical on PM Modi at the NMACC.

Celebs at NMACC for Mera Desh Pahle musical | Image: Varinder Chawla

A viral moment saw Vicky and Ranbir posing with Rajkumar Hirani, who directed them in the blockbuster Sanju (2018).

NMACC hosted the premiere of the musical on PM Narendra Modi, Mera Desh Pahle | Image: Varinder Chawla

Mera Desh Pahle is a first-of-its-kind stage production that blends music, poetry and performance to narrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's extraordinary journey.

Celebs arrive to witness Mera Desh Pahle musical | Iamge: Varinder Chawla