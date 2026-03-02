Shakira Or Kanye West, Which Global Pop Star's India Concert Ticket Costs More?

India has become a lucrative destination for concerts. With top artists performing sold-out shows, experts believe that the ‘concert economy’ is booming because young Indians are willing to spend more on experiences. Amid this, the high cost of concert tickets is also widely discussed. With global artists taking the stage in India, tickets for the concerts can go upto ₹1 lakh for VVIP packages in select cities.

Amid this, the tickets for Shakira's Feeding India Concert went live on the District app on March 1. Fans of the Latino pop artist and Waka Waka fame lined up in digital queues to grab passes for the shows scheduled on April 10 in Mumbai and April 15 in Delhi. This comes after Kanye West's debut concert in India sparked a frenzy among fans.

After years of anticipation, the Colombian superstar returns to India, where fans have eagerly awaited the opportunity to experience her electrifying live performances. Shakira last performed in Mumbai in 2007. This time, the singer will perform in Mumbai at Mahalaxmi Racecourse and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi.



Also Read: Karan Aujla Delhi Concert: VVIP Ticket Holders Get Into A Nasty Fight

Shakira vs Kanye West, which pop star's concert ticket costs more in India

For both shows, tickets were available in several categories. Passes were made available from ₹6,000 and went over ₹30,000 for VVIP lounges. For Shakira, the highest-priced ticket costs ₹32,000 for the HSBC Starstruck Lounge pass. The ticket would include VIP lounge entry, access to the fan pit, shuttle service from stadium entry to the lounge, a special standing area, complimentary alcoholic beverages, access to exclusive food stalls and separate entry and exit lanes. Needless to say, it provides a premium view of the show. This makes Shakira's concert ticket slightly more expensive than Kanye West's.



Also Read: Shakira India Tour 2026: Check Out Dates, Cities And Ticket Details

Advertisement

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, will perform in the National Capital on March 29, 2026, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The tickets for his show went live on February 18, and lakhs of fans waited in queues to get their passes. The tickets were priced between ₹6000-₹900 for the Gold category, ₹10,000-₹14,500 for Gold premium, ₹20,000 for platinum, ₹25,000 for Super Fan Zone. The highest-priced ticket for Kanye West's Delhi show is ₹30,000 for the VIP lounge.