Viral Videos: Dhanush Joins AR Rahman's Wonderment Concert In Chennai To Perform Duet On Usure Pogudhey, Fan Frenzy Ensues

AR Rahman brought his Wonderment concert to Chennai on Valentine's Day, February 14. The Oscar-winning composer performed to a packed audience at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai. Several videos and photos from the concert are now viral online.

Social media users showed a heightened interest in videos where Dhanush could be seen joining the concert on stage. The actor, who has shown his singing prowess on several occasions, sent the concert raging at his surprise entry. The singer-composer duo performed their iconic track Usure Pogudhey in a high-energy show, prompting cheer and applause from the crowd.

Not just the concert attendees, the videos amazed social media users as well. Fans of Dhanush and AR Rahman have been widely resharing videos of him performing at the concert. The videos are now viral on social media.



AR Rahman and Dhanush controversies

The concert videos come at a time when both Dhanush and AR Rahman have courted controversies. On February 14, it was reported that the production house, Thenandal Films, had threatened legal action against the Raanjhanaa actor for signing for a movie with the banner in 2016 but not commencing work on it yet. The production house has even demanded compensation of ₹20 crore from Dhanush. The actor's response in the case is awaited.

AR Rahman, on the other hand, sparked a nationwide row over his remark accusing Bollywood of being ‘communal’. In an interview, the Oscar-winning composer said that work from the Hindi film industry had slowed down for him in recent years and linked this to changes in the industry over the past eight years. After that interview, reactions came from both fans and distinguished personalities, including the likes of Kangana Ranaut, Paresh Rawal, Ranvir Shorey, Subhash Ghai, and Shobhaa De ,among others.



