Viral Videos: Sanjay Dutt Makes Surprise Appearance At AP Dhillon Mumbai Concert, Fans Call It 'Collaboration of The Year'

Singer AP Dhillon enthralled fans in Mumbai at his sold-out concert on Friday. Several videos and photos from the show are now doing the rounds on social media. However, what caught the attention of social media users was the surprise act by Sanjay Dutt. The Dhurandhar actor took over the stage, sending the concert goers in a frenzy.

Fan frenzy erupts over Sanjay Dutt's appearance at AP Dhillon's concert

AP Dhillon was performing at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai as a part of his One of One Tour. In one of the many viral videos from the concert, Sanjay Dutt, who is basking in the success of Dhurandhar, shared the stage with the singer. In the video, the Excuses singer said, "Yo Mumbai, make some noise for this legend man". This was followed by the actor entering the stage amid cheer and applause from the audience.

As soon as Sanjay Dutt arrived on stage, AP Dhillon greeted the actor by touching his feet. The actor then said, “Yeh mera chhota bhai hai (he is my younger brother)... Punjabi munda.. Thank you." Dutt's appearance at the AP Dhillon concert comes after the duo's famous 2024 collaboration in the music video of the song Old Money.



Thodi Si Daaru duo Tara Sutaria and AP Dhillon enthral fans

