Vikas Divyakirti, Educator, YouTuber, IAS coach and 12th Fail actor, spoke strongly against Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal. During an interview, he called the film “vulgar” and said that it would affect young minds negatively. Animal is helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles.

(A poster of Animal | Image: Instagram)

A film like this should not be made: Vikas Divyakirti

In an interview with radio personality Neelesh Misra, Vikas said that a film like Animal “takes our society back by 10 years” and should not be made. He added that there should be some social value or are people working one for “financial value”? “You earned money. You showed that your hero behaves like an animal. There should be some social value, or are people working only for financial value?” he said.

(A file photo of Vikar | Image: LinkedIn)

It is sad when we make such careless and mean-spirited films: Vikas Divyakirti

Citing an example, he mentioned a scene where Ranbir’s character asks a woman (played by Triptii) to lick his shoe to prove her loyalty to him. The 12th Fail actor said that what if some boys who are not mature and have a feudal mindset learn from this scene and ask their girlfriends to lick their shoes? “Itni fuhad aur badtameez film hum bana rahein hai then it is very sad (It is sad when we make such careless and mean-spirited films) but both kinds of forces are always there in the world,” he concluded.

(A still from Animal | Image: Instagram)

For the unversed, Vikas played himself in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail, starring Vikrant Massey as the lead.

All you need to know about Animal

Despite earning mixed responses from critics and audiences, the film went on to earn ₹900 crore worldwide, becoming Ranbir Kapoor's most successful film ever. The film was criticised for promoting toxic masculinity, violent behaviour, and extra-marital affair.