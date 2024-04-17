Updated April 16th, 2024 at 15:21 IST
12th Fail's Vikas Divyakirti Calls Animal 'Badtameez Film,’ Says 'Sad When We Make Such Mean...'
12th Fail actor Vikas Divyakirti said that a film like Ranbir Kapoor's Animal “takes our society back by 10 years” and should not be made.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Vikas Divyakirti, Educator, YouTuber, IAS coach and 12th Fail actor, spoke strongly against Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal. During an interview, he called the film “vulgar” and said that it would affect young minds negatively. Animal is helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles.
A film like this should not be made: Vikas Divyakirti
In an interview with radio personality Neelesh Misra, Vikas said that a film like Animal “takes our society back by 10 years” and should not be made. He added that there should be some social value or are people working one for “financial value”? “You earned money. You showed that your hero behaves like an animal. There should be some social value, or are people working only for financial value?” he said.
Advertisement
It is sad when we make such careless and mean-spirited films: Vikas Divyakirti
Citing an example, he mentioned a scene where Ranbir’s character asks a woman (played by Triptii) to lick his shoe to prove her loyalty to him. The 12th Fail actor said that what if some boys who are not mature and have a feudal mindset learn from this scene and ask their girlfriends to lick their shoes? “Itni fuhad aur badtameez film hum bana rahein hai then it is very sad (It is sad when we make such careless and mean-spirited films) but both kinds of forces are always there in the world,” he concluded.
For the unversed, Vikas played himself in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail, starring Vikrant Massey as the lead.
All you need to know about Animal
Despite earning mixed responses from critics and audiences, the film went on to earn ₹900 crore worldwide, becoming Ranbir Kapoor's most successful film ever. The film was criticised for promoting toxic masculinity, violent behaviour, and extra-marital affair.
Advertisement
Published April 16th, 2024 at 15:21 IST