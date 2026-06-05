14 Years After Release, Agent Vinod Actor Blames Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor's 'Interference' For Failure Of ₹55 Cr Spy Thriller

Agent Vinod is one of the few films that features the real-life couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor together on screen. Released in 2012, the spy thriller was directed by Sriram Raghavan and failed to perform well at the box office. 14 years after the release of the film, veteran actor Lalit Parimoo, who was also a part of the drama, has made shocking comments over the reasons for its flopping.

Made on a reported budget of ₹55 crore, Agent Vinod amassed a total of ₹43 crore in India at the time of its release. Appearing on Siddharth Kannan’s YouTube, Lalit attributed Saif and Kareena's ‘interference' as the reason behind the film's failure. He even claimed that the filmmaker Sriram Raghavan himself complained about the stars to him.

Despite its box office failure, the music of Agent Vinod became a chartbuster | Image: X

He said, “I think a main reason for the film not working out was too much interference from the stars, Saif and Kareena. Sriram Raghavan could not make the film the way he wanted to. At every step, he was told to change this or that. It turned into a hotchpotch. The film’s runtime was also longer than necessary. The writing and direction team could not present what they dreamt of. That was the flaw.”



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The film is available on OTT on Amazon Prime Video | Image: X

He added, “I feel like a film is a director’s baby. So, if the director has a vision, one must go along with it. The director should also retain actors who suggest the right things. There’s no meaning to it if they’re suggesting based on their stardom. If they add value to the character, it should be included. Not because they think their footage is lessened or that some other actor is getting more. It ruins a film."

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In an earlier interview, filmmaker Sriram Raghavan blamed himself for the failure of Agent Vinod. He also admitted to the film's length being a flaw.