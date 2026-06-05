Peddi: Janhvi Kapoor Likes Post Blaming Makers For Her Hyper Sexualisation And Objectification In Ram Charan Starrer

Janhvi Kapoor headlines the Telugu sports drama movie Peddi, alongside Ram Charan. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the movie was released on June 4 and has sparked a massive controversy ever since its release. Social media users have come down heavily on the makers of the movie, Janhvi Kapoor, as well as the Telugu film industry as a whole, over the ‘hyper sexualisation’ of the actress and scenes showcasing harassment passed off as casual romance.

While the internet remains divided over who should truly take the fall for the massive flak coming the film's way, Janhvi Kapoor's social media activity caught fans' attention. On June 5, social media users discovered the actress's like on a post by Recommendation Community. The multiple slide, detailed post was led with the caption, “Peddi: the most expensive disrespect ever paid to a leading woman in Indian cinema." However, the authencity of the screenshots of Janhvi's like on the post could not be independently verified.

In the subsequent slides, the post detailed problematic scenes from the film and how they made it to the final cut without being checked. There are mentions of Janhvi's ‘midriff, waist and backside’ getting extensive attention and screen space in the first half of the film. It also mentioned that the actress is being used as a ‘flowerpot’ simply to aid to the romance angle without having anything to add to the plot. A slide in the carousel explicitly mentioned that ‘the fault is not hers (Janhvi’s)'.

The post goes on to allege that Janhvi Kapoor flagged the shots and problematic scenes in the post-production, but her inputs were not taken. There is no official confirmation for the same. The actress's like on the post is now being seen as her admission of the blame for the movie's flaws lying with the makers.



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