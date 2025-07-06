18 Years Apart, These 5 Elements In Metro In Dino Will Remind You Of Life In A Metro

Very rarely does a sequel, even when spiritual, become a worthy successor of the first film. Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino is a warm exception. The movie is a sequel to the 2007 movie Life In A Metro. The new movie features Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, and Konkona Sen, the only returning cast member from the last movie. The director's brilliance is highlighted when the scenes in the sequel serve as a warm reminder of its predecessor, yet it will not want to make you ditch the new movie for the old one. At the risk of coming across spoilers, take a look at the elements from Metro…In Dino, that serves as a warm callback to the OG Life In A Metro.

Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur recreate the Konkona Sen and Irrfan Khan scene

In the OG film, Konkona Sen Sharma (Shruti in the movie) is taken aback when she is faced with the reality of the sexuality of the man she falls in love with. A heartbroken Shruti finds comfort in Monty (played by Irrfan Khan), who not only lends her a listening ear but also gives her the much-needed space to vent out. Resultant is the iconic scene in the abandoned building where Shruti yells her lungs out to let out her frustration. The scene is recreated in Metro…In Dino, where Aditya Roy Kapur helps Sara Ali Khan, who is dealing with exasperation when confronted with the reality of relationships. This time, the couple are in Delhi's Maharaja Agrasen Baoli with the female screaming in the void until she breaks down.



Konkona Sen's brush with homosexuality

Homosexuality is a minor theme in both Life In A Metro and Metro In Dino. In the last film, the actress is shocked when she finds out that the man she loves is only pretending to date her and is gay. This time, the actress's 15-year-old daughter plays a confused character who is unsure of her sexuality and is torn between her feelings for her girlfriend and a boy who has a crush on her.

The open-ended climax

In Life In A Metro, Irrfan Khan's character is shown to have decided to get married on a whim. Closer to the movie's end, Konkona Sen is seen to crash his baraat to confess her love for him, which he eventually likely reciprocates. In Metro In Dino, Aditya Roy Kapur, with his entire family, is enroute to Kalka to get married when Sara Ali Khan gatecrashes the entourage to, no points for guessing, confess her love. This time, the couple is shown getting married.



The Monty connect

One of the most obvious links between the two films is the character named Monty. As per reports, Konkona Sen Sharma advised the director to call Pankaj Tripathi's character Monty, as an ode to the late Irrfan Khan.

Pritam, his gang and their guitars