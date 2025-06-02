2 Climaxes In Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan's Housefull 5 Sparks Hilarious Reactions: Like Set A And Set B In Exams

Housefull 5 is one of the most anticipated movies of Bollywood. Boasting an ensemble cast, the film will hit the big screens on June 6. In a first, Housefull 5 makers have decided to release two versions of the film. At the time of booking, cinegoers will have the option of booking the tickets for the Housefull 5a or Housefull 5b version of the film.

Confirming the strategy, producer Sajid Nadiadwala said at the movie's trailer launch, “So, if you see (Housefull 5) at Gaiety, you'll see a character playing a killer, but in Galaxy, the culprit will be somebody else. In PVR Audi 4, you'll have one killer, but in PVR Audi 5, you'll see a version with a different killer. Even in the same audi, different show timings will have different actors playing the killer. This is happening in the world for the first time.”



While the idea of two versions of releasing a film is legendary and has never been executed before, it has sparked varied reactions on social media. Most netizens are amazed by the concept, and some have taken this as an opportunity to spark hilarious reactions. Social media users are comparing the two versions of the film with two sets of question papers in the exam. Some also likened it to students leaving the exam hall and discussing which question paper their peers got.



However, overall, there is a positive reception for the movie's release in two languages. Fans of the franchise and the actors have also shared that they would watch both versions of the film.

What is benefit of releasing two versions of Housefull 5?