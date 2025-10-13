69-year-old Annu Kapoor Draws Massive Flak For Gushing Over Tamannaah Bhatia's Body With Lewd, 'Mashallah, Kya Dudhiya Badan Hai' Remark

Actor Annu Kapoor, best known for his role in Vicky Donor and for hosting the Antakshri show, has stirred a controversy after his latest comments on a podcast. He has been receiving massive backlash online for making a sleazy remark at Tamannaah Bhatia while discussing her song Aaj Ki Raat from Stree 2. His comment, especially referring to her body as ‘dudhiya badan’, has not gone down well with netizens. Many social media users took to the comment section of the video to mention that he should have been respectful, while others demanded that he be boycotted.

What did Annu Kapoor say about Tamannaah Bhatia?

Annu Kapoor appeared on the podcast hosted by YouTuber Shubhankar Mishra. The duo was discussing contemporary songs and the prominence given to the virality of content. He mentioned the song Aaj Ki Raat and was talking about its composition when the host asked whether he is a fan of Tamannaah Bhatia, to which he replied, “Mashallah kya dudhiya badan hai (Oh my God, what a milky body she has)."

The host then shared that the actress had recently spoken about the song being used to put children to sleep. Reacting to this, Annu Kapoor continued, “Behen, apne gaane se, aapne shareer se, apne dudhiya chehre se humare baccho ko sulti hain… Bahut achi baat hai.. Desh ke upar kripa hogi agar humare desh ke bacche achi aur swasthya neend soyein. Agar aur bhi kuch ichain hain toh bhagwan unko samarth karre ke unki ichchan puri hun (Our sister is making kids sleep with her song, with her milky face and body, if she is making our children sleep sweetly, it’s very good. It will be a great blessing for this country if our children get a good and healthy night's sleep. If she has any other wishes, may God give her the capability to fulfil her wishes. That’s my blessing for her).”



A screengrab of the comments section | Image: Instagram