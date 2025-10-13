Updated 13 October 2025 at 10:59 IST
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 11: Film Moves At Snail Pace, Yet To Cross ₹50 Crore Mark Despite No New Releases
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer is yet to cross the ₹50 crore mark in India despite no new releases.
- Entertainment News
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection: The Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer has shown no growth in earnings despite lucrative ticket deals, no new releases and plenty of non-working days. The film is yet to cross the ₹50 crore mark even in the second weekend of release. The film hit the big screens on October 2, alongside Kantara Chapter 1.
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari collection shows slow growth
The Dharma Production film has been moving at a slow pace at the box office. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari features Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the movie raked in ₹8.50 crore in the second weekend of release.
On the second Friday of release, the movie raked in ₹2.25 crore, followed by ₹3.25 crore on Saturday and ₹3 crore on Sunday. After 11 days of theatrical release, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has amassed a total of ₹49.60 crore in collections. Trade experts and industry insiders expected the movie to surpass the ₹50 crore collection in the first weekend itself. However, the earnings remain insipid despite no new releases and lucrative offers on tickets. Makers of the movie announced a special buy one get one free and a 50% off on the tickets of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari in the early days of its release. The movie will now most likely breach the ₹50 crore mark in the second week.
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari faces strong competition from Kantara Chapter 1
Apart from an underwhelming word of mouth for the film, the clash with Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 can also be attributed as a reason for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari's lower collection. The pan-India film, released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi, has emerged as the first choice for the cinegoers in the Hindi-speaking belts as well. The movie is inching closer to crossing ₹150 crore in collections from the Hindi version alone.
