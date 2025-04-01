Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Sae Ron's Unseen Pics Surface On Internet After Actor Denied 'Paedophile’ Tag

Kim Soo Hyun finally opened up about the controversy at a recent press meet. Although, he denied dating allegations involving Kim Sae Ron when she was a minor, new intimate pictures of the duo has surfaced on internet. This has now sparked fresh debate among netizens.

Netizens react to new pictures of Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Sae Ron

Post the press meet, the YouTube channel sneakily released old pictures from their ski trip in 2018. In one of the photos, the two were seen in a proper gear for skiing. The duo were all smiles for the camera and were seen seemingly enjoying the time together away from the crowd.

Soon, netizens flooded the comment section and wrote how cringe and disgusted. One user wrote, “And still some fans will have audacity to say he is not the one in pic”. Another user wrote, “People blaming her parents dk that they were not aware of the fact okay, also what was kim soo hyun’s parent doing huh they definitely failed in their preachings”. “Oh he said he didn't date her, oh he said he dated her but not when she was minor, oh he just dated her for a year and half. Next: he doesn't know who she is at all. He gets Alzheimer for next episode. Be ready guys”, wrote the third user.

Details revealed by Kim Soo Hyun during press meet

Kim Soo Hyun’s agency Gold Medalist had earlier announced that the actor will be addressing the controversy. He appeared in a black suit and bowed to the audience. In the address, he said, “Whenever there was a situation and the choice for Kim Soo Hyun as a human being and Kim Soo Hyun as a celebrity came up. I think I always chose in favour of the celebrity”.

He further stated, “I was a person who didn’t start with much, but I became a person who had so much to protect. I understand that people don’t trust what I say about what happened between me and Kim Sae Ron. But because I only have one chance, I would really appreciate it if you would listen to what I have to say. But at that time, I denied our relationship. I fully understand that criticising my choice is justified. I hesitated every time, thinking about the impact my decisions would have on others”.

File photo of Kim Soo Hyun | Source: IMDb