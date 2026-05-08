Aakhri Sawal: Sanjay Dutt Starrer Finally Gets CBFC Clearance, Release Date Postponed To...

Sanjay Dutt's upcoming film Aakhri Sawal was supposed to hit the theatres today, May 8. However, owing to its controversial storyline, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) delayed the certificate. Hence, the release and promotional campaign were also put on hold. However, the censor board has now issued a certificate, giving the green signal to the makers to begin the promotions.

When will Aakhri Sawal release

The official Instagram page of Nikhil Nanda Motion Pictures shared a poster of the film announcing the merry news and new release date. The poster also revealed that the trailer will release today, May 8. "Tomorrow, the nation will witness the truth. The wait is over — the most awaited trailer drops tomorrow. #AakhriSawal Trailer out tomorrow. Get ready to know the answer on 15th May only in cinemas."

The film will now hit the theatres on May 15.

Why did Aakhri Sawal struggle to receive a CBFC certificate?

According to Bollywood Hungama, the nature of the film and its plot is such that CBFC members are being cautious. The makers did explain to the committee that the film is based on historical events and records. The plot revolves around a professor who has been accused by his student of bias after he rejects the student's RSS thesis.

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Owing to the RSS connection, the committee was just being thorough before the film hit the big screens.

Apart from Sanjay Dutt, the film also stars Namashi Chakraborty, Sameera Reddy, Tridha Choudhury, Amit Sadh and Neetu Chandra in pivotal roles. The film is helmed by National Award-winning filmmaker Abhijeet Mohan Warang. The film is presented by Nikhil Nanda, the film is produced by Nikhil Nanda and Sanjay Dutt, with Puneet Nanda, Dr Deepak Singh, Gaurav Dubey and Ujjwal Anand serving as co-producers. Aakhri Sawal will release in four regional languages - Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.