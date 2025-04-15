Aamir Khan's Bollywood Song In Blake Lively And Anna Kendrick's Another Simple Favor Trailer | Watch

Updated April 15th 2025, 19:39 IST
The trailer of Another Simple Favor was released on April 14. Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick return in the roles of Emily Nelson and Stephanie Smothers, respectively. The trailer of the movie has been trending, and one particular sequence has struck a chord with social media users in India. In the scene, a song playing in the background bears similarities to a song from Aamir Khan's 199 film Mann.
A soundtrack from the Blake Lively-Anna Kendrick film Another Simple Favour has grabbed the attention of social media users. In the scene when Emily Nelson's family arrived in Capri, Italy, for her wedding, a song similar to Nasha Yeh Pyaar Ka Nasha Hai plays in the background. The song is familiar to Indians from the Aamir Khan movie Mann (1999), which also featured Manisha Koirala. The particular song was composed by Sanjeev Darshan, and Udit Narayan lent his vocals.
However, the song was not the original composition of Nasha Yeh Pyaar Ka Nasha makers. The original track is titled L'Italiano and was sung by popular Italian singer Toto Cutugno. The pop song released in 1983 was immensely popular in Italy in Europe. Lively's movie has most probably used the Italian track in the trailer.
The 2018 film A Simple Favor is set to return with a second part. Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick lead in Another Simple Favor, which will debut on Amazon Prime Video on May 1. The official synopsis of the movie reads, “Every friendship has its twists. Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick) and Emily Nelson (Blake Lively) reunite on the beautiful island of Capri, Italy, for Emily’s extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman. Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square.” The trailer has already garnered 14,83,774 views on YouTube.
