Aamir Khan's Bollywood Song In Blake Lively And Anna Kendrick's Another Simple Favor Trailer | Watch

The trailer of Another Simple Favor was released on April 14. Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick return in the roles of Emily Nelson and Stephanie Smothers, respectively. The trailer of the movie has been trending, and one particular sequence has struck a chord with social media users in India. In the scene, a song playing in the background bears similarities to a song from Aamir Khan's 199 film Mann.

Another Simple Favor song is copied from Aamir Khan's Mann?

A soundtrack from the Blake Lively-Anna Kendrick film Another Simple Favour has grabbed the attention of social media users. In the scene when Emily Nelson's family arrived in Capri, Italy, for her wedding, a song similar to Nasha Yeh Pyaar Ka Nasha Hai plays in the background. The song is familiar to Indians from the Aamir Khan movie Mann (1999), which also featured Manisha Koirala. The particular song was composed by Sanjeev Darshan, and Udit Narayan lent his vocals.



However, the song was not the original composition of Nasha Yeh Pyaar Ka Nasha makers. The original track is titled L'Italiano and was sung by popular Italian singer Toto Cutugno. The pop song released in 1983 was immensely popular in Italy in Europe. Lively's movie has most probably used the Italian track in the trailer.

Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick reunite in the sequel to A Simple Favor

