Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Arrive At Anil Kapoor's Residence To Support Nirmal Kapoor’s Grieving Family | Watch

The Kapoor family is reeling with a personal tragedy following the passing of Anil, Sanjay and Boney Kapoor's mother, Nirmal Kapoor. Friends from the film fraternity and family members have been arriving at the Kapoor family residence to show their support in the testing times. Following her last rites and cremation, Aamir Khan arrived at Anil Kapoor's house to offer his condolences. He was accompanied by his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt.

Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt, Kareena Kapoor, and Karisma Kapoor arrive at the Kapoor residence

On May 3, a day after the passing of Nirmal Kapoor, Aamir Khan arrived at the Kapoor residence with his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt. The couple, dressed in white for the solemn day, made a hasty exit from their car inside Anil Kapoor's residence. Video of the couple making their way inside the Kapoor residence is now viral on social media.

