Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Step Out For An Ice-Cream Date Amid Lukewarm Box Office Reception Of Sitaare Zameen Par | Watch

Updated 22 June 2025 at 11:38 IST
Aamir Khan and his girlfriend Gauri Spratt stepped out for an ice cream date on Saturday. A video of the couple from their night out is now doing the rounds on social media. Their outing comes a day after the release of Aamir's latest movie, Sitaare Zameen Par, on June 20. While the film has received positive reviews from critics and moviegoers alike, its box office collections have remained lukewarm.
On June 21, Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt were spotted at the PVR theatre in Juhu. The actor was caught enjoying a mango ice cream on a warm evening. He donned a special Sitaare Zameen Par merchandise t-shirt, teamed with a denim. Gauri also sported a casual outfit for their date night. She was clicked in an oversized casual t-shirt paired with loose-fitted bottoms.
Also Read: Jana Nayagan Teaser: Vijay Returns As Police Officer In His Final Film
On spotting photographers, Aamir politely passed the ice-cream to one of his teammates and held Gauri's hand. The couple obliged the photographers with pictures and videos before heading into the venue. Aamir was joined by the other cast members of Sitaare Zameen Par in the theatre. They interacted with fans and continued to promote the movie. In another viral video from the evening, Aamir was seen cheering with his co-stars from the film.
Sitaare Zameen Par has many interesting cameo appearances. Earlier, Aamir Khan had confirmed that his sister, Nikhat and sister Zeenat Hussain, will make a brief appearance in the latest release. As per reports, his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, also played a pivotal role in the movie. She had a significant say in the execution of the film and has been credited as the Chief Operating Officer.
Also Read: Priyanka Reveals The Funniest Name Malti Has For Jonas Brothers
Aamir Khan publicly introduced his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, on his 60th birthday. He also shared that he had first met her in Bengaluru and the duo rekindled their friendship recently, years later. While the actor has not announced his intention to get married yet, he has admitted not being averse to the idea. For the unversed, Aamir was first married to Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2002. He was then married to Kiran Rao from 2005-2021. He maintains a cordial relationship with his former wives.
Get Current Updates on Ahmedabad Plane Crash, India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 22 June 2025 at 11:38 IST