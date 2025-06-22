Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Step Out For An Ice-Cream Date Amid Lukewarm Box Office Reception Of Sitaare Zameen Par | Watch

Aamir Khan and his girlfriend Gauri Spratt stepped out for an ice cream date on Saturday. A video of the couple from their night out is now doing the rounds on social media. Their outing comes a day after the release of Aamir's latest movie, Sitaare Zameen Par, on June 20. While the film has received positive reviews from critics and moviegoers alike, its box office collections have remained lukewarm.

Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt spotted hand-in-hand on date night

On June 21, Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt were spotted at the PVR theatre in Juhu. The actor was caught enjoying a mango ice cream on a warm evening. He donned a special Sitaare Zameen Par merchandise t-shirt, teamed with a denim. Gauri also sported a casual outfit for their date night. She was clicked in an oversized casual t-shirt paired with loose-fitted bottoms.



On spotting photographers, Aamir politely passed the ice-cream to one of his teammates and held Gauri's hand. The couple obliged the photographers with pictures and videos before heading into the venue. Aamir was joined by the other cast members of Sitaare Zameen Par in the theatre. They interacted with fans and continued to promote the movie. In another viral video from the evening, Aamir was seen cheering with his co-stars from the film.

DYK Gauri Spratt is a part of Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par

Sitaare Zameen Par has many interesting cameo appearances. Earlier, Aamir Khan had confirmed that his sister, Nikhat and sister Zeenat Hussain, will make a brief appearance in the latest release. As per reports, his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, also played a pivotal role in the movie. She had a significant say in the execution of the film and has been credited as the Chief Operating Officer.



