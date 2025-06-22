Republic World
Updated 22 June 2025 at 11:38 IST

Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Step Out For An Ice-Cream Date Amid Lukewarm Box Office Reception Of Sitaare Zameen Par | Watch

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt were spotted out and about in Mumbai a day after Sitaare Zameen Par hit the big screens on June 20. A video of the couple is now doing the rounds on social media.

Reported by: Shreya Pandey
Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt step out on a date
Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt step out on a date | Image: Varinder Chawla

Aamir Khan and his girlfriend Gauri Spratt stepped out for an ice cream date on Saturday. A video of the couple from their night out is now doing the rounds on social media. Their outing comes a day after the release of Aamir's latest movie, Sitaare Zameen Par, on June 20. While the film has received positive reviews from critics and moviegoers alike, its box office collections have remained lukewarm.

Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt spotted  hand-in-hand on date night 

On June 21, Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt were spotted at the PVR theatre in Juhu. The actor was caught enjoying a mango ice cream on a warm evening. He donned a special Sitaare Zameen Par merchandise t-shirt, teamed with a denim. Gauri also sported a casual outfit for their date night. She was clicked in an oversized casual t-shirt paired with loose-fitted bottoms.

On spotting photographers, Aamir politely passed the ice-cream to one of his teammates and held Gauri's hand. The couple obliged the photographers with pictures and videos before heading into the venue. Aamir was joined by the other cast members of Sitaare Zameen Par in the theatre. They interacted with fans and continued to promote the movie. In another viral video from the evening, Aamir was seen cheering with his co-stars from the film.

DYK Gauri Spratt is a part of Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par

Sitaare Zameen Par has many interesting cameo appearances. Earlier, Aamir Khan had confirmed that his sister, Nikhat and sister Zeenat Hussain, will make a brief appearance in the latest release. As per reports, his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, also played a pivotal role in the movie. She had a significant say in the execution of the film and has been credited as the Chief Operating Officer.

Aamir Khan publicly introduced his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, on his 60th birthday. He also shared that he had first met her in Bengaluru and the duo rekindled their friendship recently, years later. While the actor has not announced his intention to get married yet, he has admitted not being averse to the idea. For the unversed, Aamir was first married to Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2002. He was then married to Kiran Rao from 2005-2021. He maintains a cordial relationship with his former wives. 

