Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding: Preparations Underway At Actor's Pali Hill Residence Amid Heavy Rainfall | Watch

Aamir Khan is all set to tie the knot for the third time. The actor will get married to his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, on July 5. The couple has confirmed the news of their nuptials and shared the details of their special day. Ahead of the wedding, Aamir Khan's flat in Pali Hill, which is also the wedding venue, was seen decked up.

Aamir Khan's residence lit up ahead of the wedding

On July 4, a day before the wedding ceremony of Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt, the actor's residence in Mumbai's Pali Hill was seen decked up. Paparazzi members have shared visuals from outside the actor's home, which is also where the couple will tie the knot. In the clips shared by the media personnel, the actor's home could be seen getting decked up with lights. Some workers were also seen bringing in furniture, likely to seat the guests.

The preparation comes as Mumbai grapples with weather warnings. An intense monsoon downpour has thrown India's financial capital into total disarray. Amid the worsening weather conditions, the wedding preparations of Aamir Khan are ongoing. The actor's sister was also seen arriving at his residence.

What is the wedding venue of Aamir Khan?

On Thursday, while speaking to the media at the screening of Pritam and Pedro in Mumbai, Aamir Khan confirmed that he will marry Gauri Spratt on July 5. He further said that the wedding will be an intimate affair and will be held at his residence in the presence of close family members and friends.

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"Haan, meri shaadi ho rahi hai 5 July ko, aur bahut hi chhoti si shaadi hai. Ghar par hi kar rahe hain, dono families ke saath. Bahut hi khaas din hai humare liye. Sabki duayein aur blessings chahenge. Prarthana karein ki hum khush rahein aur humara safar achha rahe (Yes, I am getting married on July 5th, and it is going to be a very small, intimate wedding. We are hosting it at home with both our families. It is a very special day for us. We seek everyone's prayers and blessings; please pray for our happiness and a wonderful journey ahead)," he shared.



Also read: Inside Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt's ₹70 Crore Wedding Venue

Aamir was previously married to Reena Dutta and later to Kiran Rao. From his first marriage to Reena, Aamir has two children, Junaid and Ira. The actor and his second wife, director Kiran Rao, married in 2005 and separated in 2021. They continue to co-parent their son, Azad.



Also Read: Aamir Confirms Date And Venue Of Third Marriage With Gauri