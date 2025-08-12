Coolie Cast Fees: Aamir Khan For Rajinikanth Starrer Or Ajay Devgn For RRR, Which Actor Took Home Bigger Paycheck For A Cameo Appearance?

Coolie, headlined by Rajinikanth, will hit the big screens on August 14, coinciding with the Independence Day weekend. The film will release alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2. Made on a budget of over ₹350 crore, as per reports, a big portion of the movie's budget has likely been directed towards the cast's salaries.

How much did Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, and Aamir Khan charge for their roles in Coolie?

As per reports, Rajinikanth is the highest-paid actor in Coolie. His initial salary was locked at ₹150 crore. However, following the phenomenal pre-release reception of Coolie, the lead actor's fee was revised to ₹200 crore. The other actors in the movie have received marginally lower paychecks for the movie.



Nagarjuna, who will appear in the role of antagonist, has taken home ₹10 crore for Coolie. The lead actress, Shruti Haasan, has received a pay cheque of ₹4 crore. Kannada star Upendra has charged ₹4 crore. Pooja Hegde, who appears in one song, Monica, took home staggering ₹3 crore. Baahubali fame Sathyaraj has reported remuneration of ₹5 crore. The director, Lokesh Kanagraj, has been paid ₹50 crore.



Aamir Khan or Ajay Devgn, who is the higher-paid actor for a cameo role?

Ajay Devgn made a brief yet important appearance in the SS Rajamouli directorial, RRR (2022). For the 8-minute role, the actor received ₹35 crore, making him the highest-paid Indian actor for a cameo appearance. This inadvertently meant that he charged ₹4.35 crore per minute for the role.



