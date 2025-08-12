Coolie: India's Second Highest Paid Music Composer Admits Using ChatGPT For Making Soundtrack for Rajinikanth Starrer

Coolie: Anirudh Ravichander, India's second-highest-paid music composer, is giving the music for the Rajinikanth starrer. Ahead of the film's release on August 14, the singer cum composer spoke about the process of bringing together the film's soundtrack. In a recent interview, he admitted seeking the help of an AI tool, ChatGPT, for inspiration when suffering from a ‘creative block’.

In an interview with Sun Pictures, Anirudh Ravichander candidly confessed that he employed the tools of AI when he was stuck during the music-making process. He shared, “Two days ago, when I had a creative block, I just opened ChatGPT and fed it the information about my song. I asked the AI, ‘This is the song. I am stuck while trying to compose the last two lines. What do I do, man?’ I swear, I am being honest.”



He mentioned subscribing to the premium version of the application to ensure uninterrupted assistance. He recalled giving a prompt, in response to which, the tool gave him 10 lines. He added, "From there, I saw one line, an idea emerged, and I cracked the rest of the song. "All creators face a block, but today, it is easier to get over such a block. I feel it is better to let it be rather than overthink about being stuck."



Anirudh Ravichander is India's second-highest-paid music composer