Aamir Khan Hosts Special Sitaare Zameen Screening For Girlfriend Gauri Spratt After CBFC Greenlights Film Post Dispute | Watch

Sitaare Zameen Par is scheduled to hit the big screens on June 20. Aamir Khan and Genelia D'Souza headline the movie directed by RS Prasanna. Ahead of the film's release, the actor encountered a minor roadblock when he was at odds with the CBFC regarding certification. However, all seems to be well now, and Aamir Khan hosted a special screening of the film on June 16.

A star-studded movie screening for Sitaare Zameen Par

On June 16, Aamir Khan and his family members were spotted arriving at the Excel office in Mumbai. The actor donned a black dhoti teamed with his signature short kurta for the premiere. His girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, opted for an all white look for the special screening. The couple was accompanied by Aamir's sister, Nikhat.



Apart from Aamir Khan and his family, Genelia D'Souza, who plays a pivotal role in the film, also attended the screening. As per media reports, the official screening of the film will take place on June 19, a day before the film's theatrical release. Sitaare Zameen Par premiere will reportedly be attended by the who's who of Bollywood.

Aamir Khan-CBFC resolve dispute over Sitaare Zameen Par

It was earlier reported that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) requested the makers to modify Sitaare Zameen Par and cut two scenes from the film. However, this was not accepted by Aamir Khan, who is also the producer of the movie. Insiders in the know reported that the actor set up a personal meeting with the CBFC officials to explain his side of the story to them.



