Aamir Khan Starrer Sitaare Zameen Par's Indian Release Might Get Delayed, Here's Why

Sitaare Zameen Par is scheduled to hit the big screens on June 20. The film is headlined by Aamir Khan and Genelia D'Souza. A spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par, the film is produced by the actor and is directed by RS Prasanna. However, the movie seems to have hit a roadblock before release.

Aamir Khan vs CBFC for Sitaare Zameen Par

A source close to the film production had informed Bollywood Hungama that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has instructed the makers to make 2 cuts in the movie. However, the insider stressed that Aamir Khan did not agree with the suggestions and wanted the film to be passed as is. He had planned to meet the film body himself and sort out the issue by June 16. However, there is no update on the same yet.

As per the insider, “With Aamir Khan not accepting the cuts, the censor certificate wasn’t awarded to Sitaare Zameen Par. Aamir now plans to once again meet the CBFC Examining Committee on Monday and put forward his point of view. Hopefully, a solution will be achieved and the CBFC will pass the film on June 16. Once that’s done, the advance booking of the film will be thrown open. As per rules, cinemas can’t sell tickets in the absence of a censor certificate.”



Also Read: Why Rajnikanth’s Coolie Can Be a Huge Financial Risk for the Makers

If the censor certificate does not come through on time, Sitaare Zameen Par might miss its scheduled release date. It must be noted, that the film is passed with a ‘12A’ certificate by the British Censor Board, called the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC), with a 12A certificate. This implies that only the Indian release of the movie would be affected unless the makers decide to stall the international release as well.



Also Read: Ravi Gives Shoutout To Keneeshaa Amid Ongoing Divorce Drama With Aarti