Yami Gautam Shares 'Important' Team Members Of Article 370 Were Averse To Her Casting, Suggested A Male Actor: They Felt I Wouldn't Be Able To Get Box Office Number

Yami Gautam headlined the 2024 film, Article 370, which was directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale. The film amassed a decent total at the box office and received an overwhelmingly positive response from critics and cinegoers alike. A year after the film's release, the lead actress shared that some members of the team were averse to her casting for varied reasons.

Why were Article 370 filmmakers averse to Yami Gautam's casting?

In an interview with Baradwaj Rangan, Yami Gautam shared that questions were raised on her capability to generate box office pull after her name was proposed as the leading lady for Article 370. The actress shared that since her husband was the producer, he did not want to be accused of favouritism, and so he accepted all opinions. She also stressed that for Aditya Dhar, filmmaking is God-like, and he could not cheat his audience. She added that he was confident in her calibre, and even the person who suggested a change in cast was sure of her acting skills, but was dubious regarding her box office deliverables.



Yami Gautam shared, "Someone very important from the team suggested casting a bigger female actor in Article 370 just for the box office. They had also suggested casting a male actor, as they felt I wouldn't be able to get the box office numbers despite being a good actor. However, Aditya and Lokesh were like, 'Let's approach another actor,' as they didn't want to be accused of favouring a person from the family. The things didn't materialise there, and the role eventually came back to me. I read the script and liked it. I didn't know how I would do this, but I had decided to give my everything to play this character."



She further added that the film and her performance are widely praised. Yami continued, “When the film was screened for the people associated with it. They liked my performance and said that I was the best choice for the role. The film did well.”