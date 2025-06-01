Priyanka Chopra Shares 'Date Night' Photos With Nick Jonas, Malti Marie's Unseen MET Gala Look Steals The Show

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos from the MET Gala 2025. The carousel post featured the actress's looks from the red carpet as well as the after-party. However, it was one particular photo with Nick Jonas and another featuring the couple's daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas that stole the show for social media users.

Priyanka Chopra's MET Gala photo dump leaves netizens impressed

On June 1, Priyanka Chopra shared unseen and behind-the-scenes photos from her recent MET Gala appearance. She shared a few solo shots on her red carpet as well as the after-party look. Social media users heaped praises on her for her golden fringes mini dress designed by Balmain. The actress carried a matching clutch with the outfit to give it a chic look. In one of the photos, the actress could be seen getting cosy with her husband Nick Jonas, who was dressed in a brown suit for the after-party.



Priyanka also shared unseen photos of herself in a white and black polka dot dress by Balmain. She accessorised the look with signature Hollywood gloves and a matching oversized hat. In one of the slides in the carousel, Priyanka's toddler daughter Malti Marie could be seen wearing the same hat and gloves. She donned a red dress and faced away from the camera in the photo. Sharing the candid moments, Priyanka wrote in the caption, “Still thinking about this date night.. #MET25”



Also Read: Ileana Reacts To Being Replaced By Vaani In Raid 2: Would Have Loved...

Netizens react to Priyanka Chopra's post