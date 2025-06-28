'Please Aisa Mat...': Shefali Jariwala's Husband Parag Tyagi Makes An Emotional Appeal To Paparazzi As They Mob Him Outside Hospital After Her Death

Shefali Jariwala's sudden demise has sent a shockwave through the entertainment industry. The actress reportedly suffered a heart attack on June 27, which resulted in her death at the age of 42. Her visibly devastated husband, Parag Tyagi, was spotted arriving at the Cooper Hospital, where, as per reports, Shefali's postmortem is taking place. Upon his arrival, Parag was hounded by the paparazzi members, and he had the perfect reply for them.

Shefali Jariwala's husband's requests for privacy with folded hands

In the morning of June 28, Parag Tyagi was spotted arriving at the Cooper Hospital. As per reports, Shefali was rushed to the Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital, in the intervening night of June 27 and June 28. Doctors at the hospital pronounced her dead on arrival, and her mortal remains were taken to the Cooper Hospital to ascertain the cause of her death.



Parag arrived at the Cooper Hospital and looked visibly devastated. He donned a casual sweatshirt and track pants as he made a hasty entrance into the hospital. However, paparazzi members stationed outside the hospital mobbed him and pestered him for photos and a byte. The actor politely declined and, with folded hands, requested them to back off. He could be heard saying, “Please aisa mat karo na tum log,” to the camerapersons.



Hindustani Bhau rushes to the hospital to be on the side of Shefali Jariwala's family