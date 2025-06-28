'Please Aisa Mat...': Shefali Jariwala's Husband Parag Tyagi Makes An Emotional Appeal To Paparazzi As They Mob Him Outside Hospital After Her Death

Updated 28 June 2025 at 13:30 IST
Shefali Jariwala's sudden demise has sent a shockwave through the entertainment industry. The actress reportedly suffered a heart attack on June 27, which resulted in her death at the age of 42. Her visibly devastated husband, Parag Tyagi, was spotted arriving at the Cooper Hospital, where, as per reports, Shefali's postmortem is taking place. Upon his arrival, Parag was hounded by the paparazzi members, and he had the perfect reply for them.
In the morning of June 28, Parag Tyagi was spotted arriving at the Cooper Hospital. As per reports, Shefali was rushed to the Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital, in the intervening night of June 27 and June 28. Doctors at the hospital pronounced her dead on arrival, and her mortal remains were taken to the Cooper Hospital to ascertain the cause of her death.
Parag arrived at the Cooper Hospital and looked visibly devastated. He donned a casual sweatshirt and track pants as he made a hasty entrance into the hospital. However, paparazzi members stationed outside the hospital mobbed him and pestered him for photos and a byte. The actor politely declined and, with folded hands, requested them to back off. He could be heard saying, “Please aisa mat karo na tum log,” to the camerapersons.
Shefali's rakhi brother, Hindustani Bhau, also known as Vikas Fhatak, also arrived at the Cooper hospital. Shattered by the untimely loss of his wife, the YouTuber broke down while addressing the paparazzi at the hospital. When asked about his loss, he emotionally said, “Woh meri beti thi (she was like my daughter)". Hindustani Bhau and Shefali Jariwala developed a good bond during their time inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. Since then, the actress has maintained a sisterly bond with the YouTuber and every year ties a rakhi to him as well.
