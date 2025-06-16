Ravi Mohan Gives Shoutout To Girlfriend Keneeshaa Francis A Day After Estranged Wife Pens An Emotional Note For Her Father Thanking Him For Raising Her Sons

Ravi Mohan took to his Instagram account to share a shoutout to his girlfriend, Keneeshaa Francis. He reshared the photo of her latest music album and urged his followers to watch it. His appeal comes a day after Ravi's estranged wife, Aarti, penned an emotional note for her father for taking care of her sons.

Ravi Mohan addresses Keneeshaa Francis and himself as ‘us’

On June 16, Ravi Mohan took to his Instagram account to reshare the official album cover of Keneeshaa's upcoming music. The album is titled, Andrum Indrum. In his shoutout, the actor referred to himself and Keneeshaa as 'us' which has garnered the attention of social media users.



A screengrab of Ravi Mohan's post

Ravi Mohan shared the post with the caption, “From US to You. Watch it world @keneeshaa1.” His post, as well as the caption, is now doing the rounds on social media.



Aarti Ravi's Father's Day post goes viral

On June 15, Aarti Ravi took to her Instagram account to pen a note for her father, not just for raising her but also her kids. This comes amid her bitter and very public divorce proceedings with Ravi Mohan. Sharing a photo with her father, she wrote in the caption, “To the man who loved me first.. and still does. Some words are too heavy for everyday use. But today, I’ll try. When so much around me felt unsure, you were the one thing that wasn’t. There were days I didn’t know how I’d get through. But you were there. You didn’t ask what to do. You just stood by me — calm, steady, and strong.”

While she did not hit out at the actor directly, Aarti added, “Daddy, I now see what I once took for granted — The way you always showed up, without needing to be asked. No noise, no praise — just you, being there. They say children mirror what they see. And while my boys are still figuring out the world, I know they’re learning something important: What it looks like to be loved without conditions. You didn’t just raise me. You’re raising them too — in all the ways that truly matter.”



A file photo of Aarti Ravi and Ravi Mohan with their sons

She concluded the message by writing, “And Daddy… I know I’m not the same girl you once let go with hope in your eyes. Life has tested me in ways none of us expected. I know you’d want her back — just the way she was. I’m trying. And I promise — I’ll find her again. I’ll come back as your little girl.”