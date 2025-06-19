FIR Filed Against Kesari Chapter 2 Producers For 'Distorting' Historical Facts

Updated 19 June 2025 at 12:33 IST
Months after the theatrical release, the Akshay Kumar-led film, Kesari Chapter 2, has run into trouble. West Bengal’s ruling party, Trinamool Congress, slammed the makers for allegedly ‘distorting’ the contribution of Bengal in India's freedom struggle. In the official complaint, it was alleged that the film ‘insults’ Bengali revolutionaries. As per reports, an FIR has been filed by the TMC under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Reports suggest that a controversy erupted after Kesari 2 debuted on OTT. An objection was raised on a scene in the Akshay Kumar starrer, which allegedly misinterprets Bengali revolutionaries Khudiram Bose and Barindra Kumar Ghosh. As per the FIR, the movie depicts the key historical figures as “Khudiram Singh” and “Birendra Kumar” in the scene and claims they are from Amritsar.
The TMC has alleged that this is not just a distortion of facts but also an insult to Bengali revolutionaries who played a key role in India's freedom struggle. Addressing the media, senior TMC leader, Kunal Ghosh, alleged that the film misinterpreting the names of the leaders is a deliberate attempt ‘to erase Bengal’s role in the freedom movement’. Several social media users have also objected to the scene and have taken to their accounts to call out the makers for the distortion of facts.
While the makers are yet to react to the controversy, an FIR has been filed at the Bidhannagar South police station against seven producers of Kesari Chapter 2.
Kesari Chapter 2 narrates the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Along with Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan, the movie also features Ananya Panday and debuted on JioHotsar on June 13. Kesari 2 is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and is based on the book The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat. In the film, Akshay Kumar plays the role of legendary advocate C. Sankaran Nair. Ananya Panday essays a young lawyer Dilreet Gill. R Madhavan plays the role of Neville McKinley, the lawyer who represented the case for the Britishers. The film opened to a largely positive response from cinegoers and critics alike.
