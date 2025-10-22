Asrani's Posthumous Releases To Feature His Long-Time Collaborator Akshay Kumar

Actor Asrani, best known for featuring in comedy roles in Hindi movies, breathed his last at the age of 84 on October 20. His cremation took place at 8 PM the same evening at the Santacruz crematorium. Fans, followers and multiple industry insiders took to their social media accounts to share moving tributes for the actor. While the void left by Asrani can never be able to be filled, his comedy legacy will go on. The actor will be seen posthumously in two films- Bhooth Bangla and Haiwaan.

Both films are directed by Priyadarshan, who has collaborated with Asrani in the past in cult comedy movies like Hera Pheri and Bhagam Bhag. Both Bhooth Bangla and Haiwaan will be led by Akshay Kumar, marking another project in the actors' long-standing collaborations. Both movies will hit the big screens in 2026, giving fans of Asrani a glimpse of him one last time.



On the day of Asrani's passing, Akshay Kumar took to his social media account to share an emotional tribute to his longtime co-star. He also remembered meeting the late actor a week back at the shooting of Priyadarshan's Haiwaan. He wrote in the post, “Speechless with grief at the passing of Asrani Ji. We had just shared the warmest of hugs just a week back at the shoot of Haiwaan. Bahot pyare insaan the...he had the most legendary comic timing. From all my cult films Hera Pheri to Bhagam Bhag to De Dana Dan, Welcome and now our unreleased Bhoot Bangla and Haiwaan...I had worked and learned so much from him. What an absolute loss to our industry. God bless you, Asrani Sir, for giving us a million reasons to laugh. Om Shanti.”



