Parineeti Chopra Birthday: Raghav Chadha Shares Unseen Photos From Actress's Maternity Diaries In Adorable Post For 'Newest Mommy in Town'

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha recently embraced parenthood for the first time on October 19. Days after welcoming their baby boy, the actor-politician couple are celebrating another special occasion - Parineeti Chopra's birthday. The actress turned 37 years old today, October 22, and got a sweet wish from her husband.

On October 22, Raghav Chadha took to his Instagram account to share an adorable wish for his wife and new mother, Parineeti Chopra. He shared a series of unseen photos from the actress's maternity diaries. In one of the clicks, she could be seen decked up in an ethnic suit, while flaunting her baby bump. The photo, seemingly from Karwa Chauth, shows the politician dressed in a kurta-pyjama set, while the Ishqazaadde actress was dressed in an ornate, orange kurta set, teamed with statement earrings. The Aam Aadmi Party leader sweetly kisses the baby bump in the unseen photo. He also shared other photos in which they can be seen in the garden of their residence in Delhi. Parineeti was seen in a casual white t-shirt with blue jeans, and Raghav cradled her baby bump, sporting a white shirt and black trousers.



A an unseen photo of Parineeti Chopra shared by Raghav Chadha | Image: Instagram

His caption along with the post read, “Happy birthday to the newest and the bestest mommy in town." Highlighting their journey, he wrote, “What an incredible journey it’s been from Girlfriend to Wife to Mother of our little boy."



