Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Twin In Ivory In Inside Photos From 'Dilliwali Diwali' Celebration With The Actor's Family

Diwali 2025 was extra special for Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra. The couple, who recently embraced parenthood, celebrated the day with Sidharth's family in the national capital. A day after Diwali, Kiara Advani took to her Instagram account to share an inside photo from the celebration.

A screengrab of Kaira Advani's post | Image: Instagram

On October 21, Kiara Advani took to her Instagram account to share photos from their Diwali celebration in Delhi. The actress struck a pose with her husband, who was twinning in ivory with her. For the festivities, Kiara donned a white coloured, layered anarkali suit in which she looked classy and chic. Sidharth complimented her in a matching kurta-pyjama set teamed with a white stole around the neck.

In the photos, Sidharth wrapped his arm around new-mom Kiara Advani as the couple posed with his friends and family. In the caption, the Jugg Jugg Jeeyo actress wrote, “Dilliwali Diwali”. The background of the photo was adorned with fresh flowers and bright light to give the perfect festive setup. In another story, Kiara shared a video of herself, flaunting her flawless makeup and carefully styled tresses, which she did herself.

On the day of Diwali, Kiara Advani shared photos from their celebration. The actress donned a bright yellow coloured anarkali suit teamed with a matching straight pants and an embroidered dupatta. She completed the look with a golden jutti, statement earrings and a small bindi. Dishing perfect couple goals, Sidharth Malhotra also donned a bright yellow coloured chikankari kurta teamed with a white bottom. Sharing a series of live photos featuring their romantic moments, Kiara wrote in the caption, “Happy Diwali 💛💛💛💛Love, Light and Sunshine."



Also Read: Pavitra Gets Engaged To A Businessman Months After Breakup With Eijaz