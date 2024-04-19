Advertisement

Adil Hussain, who starred in Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh, stated that he regrets doing Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial. However, little did he know what he was getting into after this confession. Soon after, Vanga took to his social media handle and threatened to replace him in the movie via Artificial Intelligence. On seeing this, Bollywood Hungama reached out to Adil for his reaction.

I really don’t want to read: Adil Hussain

Speaking to the portal, Adil shared that he had no idea that his statement would become "so controversial". Reacting to Vanga's post, he added that he "really doesn't want to read" and that he knows how a director reacts when one criticises his films. “I just woke up. I’m in America. I never knew my statement would become so controversial. He (Vanga) probably didn’t like it. I’ve received calls from some people about it. I really don’t want to read what he has to say. I’ve read what he has to say about others who don’t like his films," he said.

Adil, who was quite calm and composed reacting to being replaced by AI, the actor said that Vanga is "hurt". He doesn't find it necessary to react to his "hurt comments".

For the unversed, Sandeep Reddy Vanga took to his X handle and re-shared Adil's interview and wrote, "Ur 'belief' in 30 art films didn't get as much fame to u as ur 'regret' of 1 BLOCKBUSTER film did.. I regret casting u,knwing that ur greed is bigger than ur passion. NOW I'll save U from the shame by replacing Ur face with AI help. Now smile properly (sic)."

I don’t intend to see Animal: Adil Hussain

When asked about his opinion on Ranbir Kapoor starrer, Adil said that he is not into Vanga's cinema. He confessed that he hadn't watched the film after he saw the trailer. "I don’t intend to see it. I saw the trailer and it just didn’t work for me. There is so much amazing content available from across the globe. I will stick to that and not waste time on something I won’t like,” he said.