sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ #JusticeforAbhaya | Manipur Unrest | US Open | Gaza War | Train Derailments | Trump vs Harris |

Published 13:12 IST, September 10th 2024

Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth Attend Apple's It's Glowtime Event In California, Meet CEO Tim Cook

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth had a 'magical experience' at Apple's It's Glowtime event where they met CEO Tim Cook. Take a look at the photos inside.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Aditi and Siddharth with Tim Cook
Aditi and Siddharth with Tim Cook | Image: Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

13:12 IST, September 10th 2024