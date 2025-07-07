Metro In Dino Box Office Collection Day 3: Konkona Sen Sharma-Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Fails To Surpass Maa's Opening Weekend Earnings

Metro In Dino Collection: The Anurag Basu directorial hit the big screens on July 4 and has opened to a good reception among critics and cine-goers. However, the positive reviews of the movie did not translate into box office success. The musical drama concluded the opening weekend with a decent collection at the box office.

Metro In Dino wraps up first weekend with ₹16 crore collection

Metro In Dino opened to a decent ₹3.5 crore in India. The film registered a solid growth on the following day. On the first Saturday of release, the Sara Ali Khan headliner earned ₹6 crore. As per Sacnilk, the film added another ₹7.25 crore to its kitty on Sunday. In the three-day theatrical run, the movie has amassed a total of ₹16.75 crore.



Metro In Dino is a spiritual sequel to the 2007 movie Life In A Metro. The film features Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal. The musical drama narrates the tales of complex couples who are manoeuvring through the challenges of modern life romance. After the theatrical run, the film will debut on Netflix.



Metro In Dino cast surprise fans watching films in theatres

Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, along with Anurag Basu, visited a PVR in Mumbai on July 5 during the screening of their film Metro In Dino. They were seated in the front row in a housefull theatre. As soon as the credits rolled, the actors surprised the cine-goers, receiving applause and a roaring response.



