After Priyadarshan, Ikka Director Addresses Akshaye Khanna's Behavioural Issues: One Of The Easiest Actors To Work With

While Akshaye Khanna was basking in the success of Dhurandhar last year, news came that the actor has exited the upcoming Drishyam 3. Akshaye played a pivotal role in Drishyam 2, and after Dhurandhar, fans were looking forward to see him opposite Ajay Devgn and Tabu once again. However, it was soon revealed that he was no longer a part of Drishyam 3, and his exit happened due to differences over hiked compensation demand and the look he would have in the film.

Akshaye's temperament and his "behavioural issues" became a topic of discussion. Priyadarshan, who has worked with Akshaye in Hungama and Hulchul among other films, defended him fiercely. As per Priyadarshan, despite industry warnings, he found Akshaye to be consistently punctual, cooperative and a joy to work with across their six films together.

Akshaye is now set to feature in Ikka. The movie is a courtroom drama, co-starring Sunny Deol. Akshaye plays the role of an accused in the movie and Sunny will represent him in court, marking the latter's return to the role of a lawyer after Damini. Ikka drops on Netflix on July 10.

Advertisement

Ikka will stream from July 10 | Image: X

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ikka director Siddharth P Malhotra revealed that Akshaye has no such "behavioural issues" on set. Addressing the controversy surrounding the actor, Siddharth said, "Contrary to what a lot of people in the industry believe, he is actually one of the easiest actors to work with. He read the script over two days and said, 'Damn good script. Let's do it'. He just had a fundamentally different, brilliant take on how his character should be approached. He brought his incredible sensibilities to the table, challenging me with valid logic."

Advertisement