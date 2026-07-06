Satluj Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Starrer Tactfully Exposes Stomach-Churning Reality Of Punjab's History

Satluj Review: The movie opens with some seasoned cops coercing a new recruit, still awaiting confirmation of his job in the force, to shoot a pleading young man point-blank. More killings follow right after. Bodies fall by the numbers, with drunk and deranged policemen calling the shots as peak darkness prevails in vast fields visited by none but souls of those fallen and still falling. Bodies are punctured with knives and dumped in Satluj so they don't float on the surface and remain deeply buried, just like the hope for justice. In militancy-struck Punjab, murder has become a means of promotion for some in the force, while for others, it's just routine. As a sense of eerie rises above the foggy fields and strikes deep into the heart, it's evident that there's more of the same to follow - lawlessness and helplessness.



The imagery of dead and unclaimed bodies piling up may force you to look away, but not the characters in the film. The whole of Punjab, it appears, is desensitised to the sight of lifeless bodies and blood. But turning a blind eye to this disturbing status quo is not a possibility for all. Enter Jaswant Singh Khalra. A banker by profession, he embarks in search for his missing aunt. Soon, he abandons his old life and begins to probe the alleged rampant human rights violations in the state. His investigation reveals over 25,000 murders, mostly of youth under 30, have been carried out in over 10 years since the Emergency period. Khalra labels it as genocide. He then takes legal recourse for extrajudicial killings. A policeman details the truth of the entrapment Punjab has become. Cop characters reinforce it further in how mercilessly they treat civilians.

Satluj is directed by Honey Trehan | Image: X





Eyes in this film speak louder and firmer than dialogue and narrate stories concealed and untold. The fear and uncertainty of the times that were beam through despite pitch darkness and characters lit in contrast. Poignant music plays throughout the narrative, without pause, reflecting how the state of affairs in Punjab is unchanging despite the truth slowly coming to light.

There's too much pain in the film. To feel it is almost impossible by just viewing Satluj. At most, it's an eye-opener and a conversation starter around curtailed democracy and what happens when the protector turns killer. Who are the authorities answerable to? Can lacunas in the system be truly exposed? Satluj asks pertinent questions that still ring true.

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Jaswant Singh Khalra was Sikh activist investigating extrajudicial killings in Punjab | Image: Republic

It starts off as a documentary-style film unraveling dark truths, and then turns into an investigative thriller midway. As Khalra's protests lead to his abduction, Arjun Rampal enters the fray as a CBI officer. He is cold and calculated in his performance as Samudra Singh. His intent to uncover the truth, just like Khalra, is reflected in his authoritative and indicting tone as he rounds up policemen over Khalra's kidnapping.

Satluj witnessed a brief release on Zee5 in India on July 3, before its removal on July 5 | Image: X

Diljit, as the central protagonist Khalra, is earnest in his portrayal of the real-life character. The weight of reality he is up against makes Khalra appear meek and scared, like others in his surroundings. Diljit embodies this fear and oppression in his demeanour and delivers a hard-hitting act. Director Honey Trehan aims to bring the painful reality of decades back to the screens. He succeeds. The narrative is set in Punjab, described by one of the characters as a "complicated state". However, Satluj is straightforward. It doesn't have qualms about taking a side. It calls for transparency and questions those in power head-on, as is the need of the hour.