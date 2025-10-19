After Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone Spotted With Another Love & War Actor, Fans Speculate Actress's Cameo In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Drama

Deepika Padukone's professional moves have been making headlines for a few months now. The actress was spotted accompanying Ranbir Kapoor on a return trip from the National Capital at the beginning of the month. Days later, Deepika was spotted in Mumbai along with Alia Bhatt. The actresses were spotted together on Dhanteras.

A video from Deepika Padukone-Alia Bhatt's recent meetup is now viral on social media. The duo kickstarted the Diwali festivities with a game of pickleball. The actresses sported a casual, athleisure attire. While they enjoyed a game together, they were spotted leaving the premises in different cars. Deepika opted for a white hoodie teamed with a black full-length tights. Alia, on the other hand, sported a blue athleisure ensemble. While returning, the actresses waved to the paparazzi.

The recent sighting of Deepika Padukone with Alia Bhatt has sparked speculations among fans. Social media users believed that the Piku actress accompanying Ranbir Kapoor earlier was a PR driven move teasing a collaboration between them. Her recent pickleball session with Alia Bhatt has fuelled the buzz with netizens believing that Deepika Padukone might be featuring in a movie with both Alia and Ranbir.



A comment on Reddit read, “If you believe this is real and isn't PR, then I got a river to sell you.” Another comment read, “These people are surely warming us up for some film . It’s either Alia Deepika or Ranbir Deepika." Another netizen wrote, “This is definitely PR. Is Deepika doing a special appearance in Love & War? Will Vicky & Deepika finally share screen space?” A fan speculated, “My two cents on the conspiracy theories. I think it’s going to be an RK-DP reunion for Baiju Bawara. First, the whole drama about Bhansali gifting RK the role for his birthday. Then the airport gets together. Now this.”



A file photo of Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone | Image: Instagram

The biggest buzz after Deepika Padukone-Alia Bhatt's meetup was about the upcoming films Brahmastra Part 2 and Love & War. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Love & War is led by the real-life couple Alia and Ranbir, along with Vicky Kaushal. Reports state that the Piku actress might play a cameo in the film, but the same is not confirmed yet.