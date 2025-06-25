Is Ajith Kumar Retiring? Actor's Tonsured Head Look After Back-to-back Successes With Good Bad Ugly, Vidaamuyarchi Sparks Speculations

Ajith Kumar has debuted his new look for the next schedule of his motosport racing. The photos have taken over the internet with fans of the actor spiralling theories around the reason for his new look. The Good Bad Ugly actor is in Belgium for the third round of the GT4 European series in the coming weekend.

Ajith Kumar fans worry about his new look

Ajith Kumar is basking in the back-to-back successes of his recent releases, Good Bad Ugly and Vidaamuraychi. The actor has now taken time off from his professional commitments to spend time on his other passion - motor racing. The official account of his racing team shared a video of Ajith Kumar, which has left his fans worried.

In the video, Ajith sported a casual t-shirt teamed with a blue sweatshirt. He teamed the look with denim jeans and sunglasses. However, what caught the attention of social media users was the actor's near-bald look. His changed appearance sparked speculations among his fans. While some believe that the look is for an upcoming film, others opined that the actor might be retiring from a career in showbiz forever. Some even expressed concern about the actor's health and inquired about his well-being.

Is Ajith Kumar preparing for his next film?

Ajith Kumar is yet to reveal his next acting project. Earlier, during a racing event, the actor confirmed that he will commence shooting for his next film in November 2025. However, he did not clarify what film he would be working on.



