Kuberaa Box Office Collection Day 5: Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna Starrer Beats Suriya's Retro To Become 4th Highest Tamil Grosser Of The Year

Kuberaa hit the big screens on June 20, alongside the Bollywood movie, Sitaare Zameen Par. Headlined by Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna and Nagarjuna, Kuberaa received a positive response from critics and cinegoers unanimously. The movie has breached the ₹60 crore mark within the first week of release and has also risen in the ranks in the highest-grossing Tamil releases of the year.
Kuberaa opened to a decent ₹ 14.75 Cr in India and registered a solid growth over the weekend. The film concluded the first weekend with nearly ₹50 crore. Despite a dip in collection following Monday, the movie has managed to remain steady at the ticketing counters.
The Dhanush starrer raked in ₹5.50 crore on day 5 of release, as per Sacnilk. Within a week of its theatrical run, Kuberaa has amassed a total of ₹60.90 crore. The movie has not only braved the Sitaatre Zameen Par storm, but has also surpassed the collections of previous Tamil releases. The film beat the collections of Suriya starrer Retro (₹60.78 crore) and the comedy drama film, Tourist Family (₹60.75 crore). Kuberaa is now the fourth-highest grossing Tamil film of 2025 after Good Bad Ugly (₹147.75 cr), Dragon (₹101.34 cr) and Vidaamuyarchi (₹80.35 cr). However, with the release of the pan-India film, Kannappa on June 27, the collections of Kuberaa might take a hit.
Kuberaa has hit the big screens after significant delays. Despite the postponement, the movie received a roaring response on release. Keeping up with the norm of regional releases debuting on OTT within 8 weeks of theatrical debut, the Dhanush headliner is likely to premiere on a streaming platform in early August. Amazon Prime Video has acquired the film's digital rights.
