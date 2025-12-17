Ahead Of Release, Avatar: Fire And Ash Does What Its Prequel, Avatar: The Way Of Water, Couldn't In India

Avatar: Fire and Ash is the third instalment of James Cameron's much-anticipated franchise, Avatar. The movie is scheduled to hit the big screens globally on December 19. Before its release in India, the film underwent scrutiny by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, unlike the second movie in the franchise, Avatar: Way of Water, the third movie has passed the CBFC test with zero cuts. According to the publication, the movie was given a U/A certificate, indicating that it is suitable for public viewing by patrons aged 16 and above. The first two movies of the franchise underwent several cuts and modifications in India due to abusive language and extensive language.

Avatar Fire and Ash is the third movie in the franchise | Image: X

Insiders in the know have suggested Avatar: Fire and Ash was passed with zero visual cuts and no dialogue getting muted or deleted. It remains unknown if there are no abuses in Avatar: Fire and Ash or whether the studio already muted the same before the CBFC preview.



Advertisement

A still from Avatar Fire and Ash | Image: X

Avatar: Fire And Ash is expected to have a runtime of 197.21 minutes, which is 3 hours, 17 minutes and 21 seconds long. This makes the film the longest in the franchise yet.



Also Read: Avatar Memes Go Viral After Avengers Doomsday Teasers Leak Online

Avatar: Fire and Ash advance booking collection commences on a strong note

The IMAX booking of Avatar Fire and Ash in India began 10 days before the release of the movie and a few days before the regular bookings opened. The movie has shown a strong anticipation in India. While the North Indian market is dominated by the box office juggernaut, Dhurandhar, the Southern states have shown a heightened interest in the James Cameron movie.

Advertisement

A still from Avatar Way Of Water | Image: X