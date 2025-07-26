War 2 Cast Fees: Bollywood Debutant Is The Highest Paid In The Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR-Kiara Advani Starrer Sequel

War 2 is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film will hit screens on August 14. The actioner features Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. While Hrithik is reprising his role as Agent Kabir, Jr NTR is making his Bollywood debut with War 2 as Agent Vikram. As per reports, the anti-hero has taken home a bigger paycheck.

Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani or Jr NTR, who is the highest-paid actor in War 2?

Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani and Jr NTR round up the main star cast of War 2. Produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF), the film is reportedly touted on a budget of ₹210 crore. Despite the movie being Jr NTR's first Hindi film, if reports are to be believed, he is the highest-paid actor in War 2.



As per reports, Hrithik Roshan has taken home ₹48 crore for reprising the role of Agent Kabir. However, Jr NTR, who is making his Bollywood debut, is the highest-paid actor in the movie. The actor has reportedly been paid ₹60 crore. Media publications have also reported that the new mom, Kiara Advani, has taken home ₹15 crore, while the director Ayan Mukerji was paid ₹32 crore.



Kiara Advani to skip War 2 promotions?

War 2 is the latest offering of the YRF spyverse. It was earlier reported that the makers of the movie are adopting a unique promotional strategy. It was speculated that, like War, the lead actors Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR will not promote the movie together. However, speculations are now rife that the actors will come together for a pre-release event in Vijayawada.



