Ajay Devgn And Akshay Kumar's Reaction To Kajol, Twinkle Khanna's New Talk Show Is All Of Us

Kajol and Twinkle Khanna riled up the internet as they announced their new talk show, Too Much, on Amazon Prime Video. The announcement came on July 22, and social media users were quick to react to it. The actresses' husbands- Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn's response has caught special attention on social media.

How did Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar react to Kajol-Twinkle Khanna's new talk show announcement?

Immediately after the announcement by Kajol and Twinkle Khanna of their new talk show, their husbands shared cheeky reactions. For the unversed, both celebrities are known for their candid, unfiltered personality. Seemingly taking a dig at this, both their husbands took to their social media accounts to caution the guests on the show.



Also Read: Kartik Aaryan Gets 'Coldplayed' After Astronomer CEO Andy Byron

A screengrab of Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar's reaction to Kajol and Twinkle Khanna | Image: Instagram

Akshay Kumar shared the first look of the talk show on his Instagram stories and wrote in the caption, “Already scared just seeing you two together on the poster, can't imagine the chaos on the actual show!” Today, July 23, Ajay Devgn took to his Instagram stories to share the first look with the caption, “Guests, stay strong”. The reactions of both actors have now gone viral.



Also Read: Shahid Kapoor's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Biopic Shelved

What do we know about Kajol and Twinkle Khanna's new talk show?

A screengrab of the comment section of the post | Image: Instagram