Ajay Devgn And Akshay Kumar's Reaction To Kajol, Twinkle Khanna's New Talk Show Is All Of Us

Updated 23 July 2025 at 14:08 IST
Kajol and Twinkle Khanna riled up the internet as they announced their new talk show, Too Much, on Amazon Prime Video. The announcement came on July 22, and social media users were quick to react to it. The actresses' husbands- Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn's response has caught special attention on social media.
Immediately after the announcement by Kajol and Twinkle Khanna of their new talk show, their husbands shared cheeky reactions. For the unversed, both celebrities are known for their candid, unfiltered personality. Seemingly taking a dig at this, both their husbands took to their social media accounts to caution the guests on the show.
Also Read: Kartik Aaryan Gets 'Coldplayed' After Astronomer CEO Andy Byron
Akshay Kumar shared the first look of the talk show on his Instagram stories and wrote in the caption, “Already scared just seeing you two together on the poster, can't imagine the chaos on the actual show!” Today, July 23, Ajay Devgn took to his Instagram stories to share the first look with the caption, “Guests, stay strong”. The reactions of both actors have now gone viral.
Also Read: Shahid Kapoor's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Biopic Shelved
On July 22, the two celebrities sent the internet into a tizzy by announcing their new talk show, Too Much. Set to stream on Prime Video, the release date of the show is yet to be announced. Amazon Prime Video unveiled the first look of the show, Too Much With Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, with the caption, “they've got the tea ☕ and it's two much to miss". Netizens took to the comment section of the post to share their anticipation for the show, share the names of the guests they would like to see on the show.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 23 July 2025 at 14:08 IST