Ajay Devgn's Birthday Wish For 'Favourite' Kajol Is Too Cute To Miss

Kajol is celebrating her 51st birthday today, August 5. The actress's husband and Hindi film star Ajay Devgn took to his Instagram account to share a series of monochrome photos of Kajol with an adorable wish. While he kept the caption brief, his post won hearts on social media.

Ajay Devgn's birthday wish for Kajol is simply ‘iconic’

Kajol has a reputation for being unfiltered and her candid self. Her husband, Ajay Devgn, who arguably knows her best, posted an adorable birthday wish for her on his Instagram account. Calling her his ‘favourite’, the Singham fame shared two monochrome photos of the actress.



He shared the photos with the caption, “Could say a lot, but you would still roll your eyes. So....happy birthday, favourite @kajol." His post has now gone viral on social media with fans calling it ‘iconic’. A social media user took to the comment section to write, “Best way to wish her” Another fan of the actor wrote, “Loved the caption - that's the beauty of true relationship there is teasing there is love”. A netizen mentioned, “The caption takes the cake!!!” Several other comments lavished praise on Kajol and Ajay Devgn.



From Co-stars to lovers to parents: Look back at Kajol and Ajay Devgn's dreamy romance

Kajol and Ajay Devgn first grew close on the set of their movie Gundaraj in 1994. After getting to know each other, the actors soon began dating. The couple married in 1999 in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony. They welcomed their first child, their daugther Nysa, in 2003. Seven years later, in 2010, they became parents to their son, Yug.



