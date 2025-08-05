Riteish Deshmukh Dishes Husband Goals In Adorable Birthday Post For 'Baiko' Genelia D’Souza: You Are My Anchor And My Calm...

Genelia D Souza is celebrating her 38th birthday on August 5. To mark the occassion, her husband, Riteish Deshmukh, took to his Instagram account to share a long and adorable post for her. He shared the post with a series of photos featuring the actress and their children. The actor's post went viral on Instagram for the adorable public display of affection.

Riteish Deshmukh's birthday wish for Genelia D'Souza is ‘princess treatment’

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza are one of the most loved couples in the Hindi film industry. The couple often make quirky reels and engage in public displays of affection during social gatherings. On the ocassion of his wife's birthday, Riteish Deshmukh left no stone unturned to impress her by sharing adorable photos and a long caption detailing his admiration for her.

Riteish wrote in the caption,“Happy Birthday, My Baiko, My Love. Today isn’t just your birthday — it’s a reminder of how lucky I am to walk through life with you. You are so many things in one incredible woman: the one who makes me laugh when I least expect it, the best mother our children could ever ask for, a daughter who leads with love and respect, and a friend who shows up — always.”



Lavishing praise on her, the actor mentioned that Genelia is the ‘glue’ that holds their family together. In his signature style, the actor added, “You never fail to embarrass me — with your teasing, your epic leg-pulling, or those stories you love to overshare with friends and your endless laughter— but I wouldn’t change a thing. Because through it all, you always have my back.”

He went on to call his wife his ‘loudest cheerleader and fiercest defender’. Riteish also added, “You are, without question, the heart of our home — and the one our kids turn to first, every single time.” Calling her a ‘blessing’ in his life, the actor expressed gratitude for having her in his life.



