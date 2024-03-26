Advertisement

Akshay Kumar headlines the upcoming action movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. A remake of the 1998 comedy-caper, the film also stars Tiger Shroff, Alaya F, and Manushi Chillar. The cast and crew of the film came together for the trailer launch held today in Mumbai wherein producer Jackky Bhagnani revealed how Akshay shot for the movie despite being injured.

Jackky Bhagnani reveals Akshay Kumar finished Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with a broken leg

Speaking at the trailer launch, actor turned producer Jackky Bhagnani revealed that Akshay Kumar shot some scenes with a broken leg. He also revealed that had it been any other actor in his place, he would have refused to continue the shoot. He also revealed that the actor suffered the injury on the film set itself.

Jackky said at the trailer launch, “Sir hurt his leg while shooting Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Koi dusra actor hota toh bolta, 'Main packup karunga'. But he finished the whole film with a broken leg.” Akshay jokingly replied that he could not see the producer suffer and so he pitched in. He chuckled, “Maine apne producer ke aakhon mein aansu dekhe, so…”

Akshay Kumar on jumping from one genre to another

Speaking at the trailer launch, Akshay Kumar revealed he loves to jump from one genre to another as he himself gets bored by doing the same thing. Akshay said: "I don't like to stick to one genre. I like jumping from one genre to another, whether success or not, I have always done that from the beginning of my career and nothing has stopped me. I will keep doing that, something which is social, something which is comedy, something which is action, I will keep doing different genres."

Akshay, who was last seen in Mission Raniganj, shared: "Today if people say comedy and action films are in trend, that doesn't mean I should only be doing that. I myself get bored doing one thing." Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ films, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar.

(with inputs from IANS)

