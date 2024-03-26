Akshay Kumar Reacts To Consecutive Box Office Failures Ahead Of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Release

Advertisement

Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of his film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The film also stars Tiger Shroff in the lead role and will hit the big screen on April 10 coinciding with the Eid holiday. Ahead of the film’s release, the lead actor has opened up on his recent streak of flop films.

I have seen continuous 16 flops in my career: Akshay Kumar on recent box office bombs

The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer was launched today, March 26, in Mumbai. The cast and crew of the film came together for the event. Speaking at the trailer launch, Akshay Kumar addressed a series of flop movies he has been going through. For the uninitiated, the actor’s last movies Mission Raniganj, OMG 2, and Selfiee underperformed at the box office.

Addressing the string of flops, the actor said, “I don't stick to one kind of genre. I keep on jumping from one genre to another, whether it's success or not success.” He further revealed that he himself gets bored of starring in movies from one genre. He added, “So sometimes success is there, sometimes it's not there. It's not that I haven't seen, I've seen continuous 16 flops in one go in my career and I still stood there and I kept on working hard and I'll still keep on doing that.” He concluded by saying that he has poured a lot of hard work into Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and he believes that the film brings “good luck” to everyone.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan producer on casting Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff despite their recent flops

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Vashu Bhagnani, producer of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also opened up on casting Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles despite their recent flops. The producer claimed that it did not matter to him since both actors were good at their job. He asserted, “It all depends from film to film. And they are both brilliant actors. Koi fark hi nahin padta.”

He further claimed, “It’s not the fault of the actors. It’s the timing, how the film has shaped up and whether the film has acceptance – these factors matter more. In the case of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the title itself is so big. Then, even the actors are big and the same applies to the director.” Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is a remake of the 1998 comedy caper movie of the same name.