Akshay Kumar To Reunite With Bhool Bhulaiyaa Co-star Vidya Balan For Sankranthiki Vasthunam Hindi Remake? Director Anees Bazmee Clarifies

Akshay Kumar is all set to appear in the comedy space again. The actor will be reuniting with Welcome, No Entry, and Singh is Kinng director Anees Bazmee for the movie. The director has confirmed the collaboration and has also shared that the movie will also feature Vidya Balan, Raashii Khanna and Vijay Raaz.

Anees Bazmee confirms film with Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan have previously featured together in Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Heyy Babyy | Image: X

Speaking to Avanti Films, Anees Bazmee praised Akshay Kumar and said, “We have a lot of love for each other. We didn’t work for so many years. However, we continued bumping into each other, and our bond remained intact. When I got the story of this film and realised it would be apt for Akshay ji, I approached him. He loved the story. He’s very excited about it. We begin shooting for the film on January 20," as quoted by Bollywood Hungama. The director confirmed that the title of the movie has not been locked yet.



Is the movie a remake of Sankranthiki Vasthunam

Earlier reports were rife that Daggubati Venkatesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary starrer Sankranthiki Vasthunam will be remade in Hindi. Reacting to the news, the director shared, “Such rumours keep floating in the market. Until now, a lot has been said about me and my films. But I never give clarification, as the truth comes out eventually. The story of our film is close to the premise of (Sankranthiki Vasthunam). Also, Dil Raju bhai is the producer of both the films. All I can say is that hamari film acchi hai. Mehnat poori ki hai humne.”



Originally in Telugu, Sankranthiki Vasthunam was one of the highest grossing movies of 2025

He went on to heap praises on the popular South producer Dil Raju and said, “He has been an old friend. We were supposed to do a film with Shahid Kapoor. But it didn’t get made for some reason. Raju bhai is a very nice guy and a reputed producer down South. When our previous project didn’t materialise, I had the wish in my mind that ‘Inke liye ek film toh karni hai’. When he approached me for this film, I told him, ‘Why not?’ and signed the film.”

Anees Bazmee confirmed that the project is going to be a comedy film with romance, action and plenty of songs. He added that the movie will go on floor on January 20 in Mumbai.