Shefali Jariwala's Husband Parag Tyagi Gives Heed To Black Magic Conspiracies Over Her Sudden Death, Says '100% Kisi Ne Toh Kiya Hai'

Bigg Boss 13 and Kaanta Laga fame Shefali Jariwala breathed her last at the age of 42 on June 27, 2025. The actress's sudden death came as a shock to her friends, family and followers alike. Months after her death, her husband, Parag Tyagi, has alleged that elements of black magic were involved in her untimely demise. Appearing on Paras Chhabra’s podcast, he spoke about his wife's death and how he believes that some negative forces acted towards the death of Shefali Jariwala.

When the host asked Parag Tyagi about the same, he shared, “Bahut saare log nahi maante inn cheezon ko, but main bahut maanta hoon. Mujhe lagta nahi but pata hai hua hai… Jahan par bhagwan hai wahan shaitaan bhi hai. Aur pata hai log apne dukh se dukhi nahi hai, dusre ke sukh se duhkhi hai. Mujhe lagta nahi mujhe pata hai kisine kiya hai. Main ye nahi bol sakta kisne kiya, but kisine toh kiya hai (Many people don’t believe in these things, but I strongly do. I don’t just feel it, I know it has happened. Where there is God, there is also evil. And the truth is, people are not upset by their own suffering; they are upset by someone else’s happiness. I can’t say who did it, but someone definitely did)."



Also Read: Rashmika Talks About Sikandar After It Flops: What Happened Was...

He alleged that not just once, he thinks that someone tried to perform black magic on Shefali twice. He claimed that she was able to dodge it for the first time, but could not eventually. He added, “Main zyaada details mein nahi jaana chahunga, but mujhe unko touch samajh jaata tha ke bhai kuch toh gadbad hai. Iss baar kuch zyaada tha toh main thoda sa, pooja badha di thi. I know for 100 per cent kisi ne toh kiya hai. ( I can’t really explain the exact symptoms. I don’t want to go into too many details, but just by touching her, I could understand that something was wrong. This time, it felt more intense, so I increased my prayers a bit. I know for a hundred per cent that someone has done something.)”



Also Read: Ranbir As Ross, Kangana As Phoebe: AI Gives FRIENDS A Bollywood Twist

Shefali was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital by Parag on June 27, reportedly after suffering a cardiac arrest. However, she was declared dead on arrival. The Mumbai Police sent her body for a post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death.