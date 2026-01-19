Love And War Release Date Postponed Again Amid Rumours Of Stalled Shoot And Feuding Cast: Report

Love and War is one of the most anticipated movies of Bollywood. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film features Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, and was initially planned to release on Christmas 2025. The movie was officially announced in January 2024 and, since then, has been delayed several times.

Is Love and War postponed again?

A source close to the production of the movie has informed Pinkvilla that the movie, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, will most likely not release in 2026. The insider in the know revealed that major portions of the movie are yet to be shot, and a massive amount of post-production work on the period drama is yet to begin. The report also asserts that the movie relies heavily on VFX for some portions, which will require extensive work that will be carried out in post-production. As per the publication, the filmmaker is planning to wrap up the shoot of Love And War by June this year and eyeing a release for Eid or Independence Day 2027. Another reason cited for the delay is the release of Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Part 1 on Diwali this year, which is why the filmmakers have decided to give a healthy gap between the two films.

However, another report has rubbished the rumour of the movie being postponed. The sources have informed that Love and War is on track and Sanjay Leela Bhansali is insistent on releasing it this year itself. It must be noted that the filmmakers have not yet announced a new release date for the movie.



The release calendar this year is pretty packed. Eid 2026 is booked by Dhurandhar 2. Kartik Aaryan headliner Naagzilla, is eyeing an Independence Day release, and Diwali has been booked by Ramayana Part 1. Reports suggest that Shah Rukh Khan starrer King will hit the big screens on Christmas 2026. Alia Bhatt's Alpha is also scheduled to release in 2026. Love and War was first announced as a Christmas 2025 release. The film was then delayed to January 2026, after which it was deferred to Eid 2026. Insiders shared that the makers are eyeing an I-day 2026 release of the film. An official confirmation is awaited on the same.