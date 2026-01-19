Hate, Bitterness And Prejudice: Kangana Ranaut Alleges Masaba Gupta Refused Her A Saree For Ram Janmabhoomi Darshan

Kangana Ranaut took to her social media account to levy serious allegations against designer Masaba. The actress claimed that in 2023, she wanted to wear a saree by her label during the Ram Janmabhoomi visit in Ayodhya. However, the designer allegedly refused to let her wear a saree and never used her photos in it on her social media account. Kangana also shared that Masaba refused to let her mention the designer in the posts wearing the saree.

Why did Masaba not let Kangana Ranaut wear a saree from her brand?

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram account to react to AR Rahman's comment on Bollywood being ‘communal’. The Queen actress strongly opposed him and shared an instant that hurt her deeply. She stressed, “One instance I will never forget is when I was wearing a Masaba Gupta saree for Ram Janmbhoomi, and she told the stylist that I can't go to Ram Janmbhoomi in her saree. I had already left Lucknow for Ayodhya, and it was not possible to change. I felt so humiliated and degraded that I quietly cried in my car. Later, like other designers, she told the stylist not to mention her or her brand's name. Today, AR Rahman ji is shedding crocodile tears, what about their own hate and prejudices? (sic)”

Her comments quickly caught the attention of social media users who demanded an answer from the designer. Replying to a fan on X (formerly Twitter), Kangana elaborated, “Designers get very excited whenever their brands get seen on celebrities, have you seen Masaba or her brand handles use these images? These images were all over the Internet. Can you explain why she won’t use these images or why won’t the stylist tag her? Those days, Tejas was about to release, so I wanted to go for Ramjanm Bhumi darshan. I requested the same stylist who was styling me for Tejas events (they are hired by the production houses ) to help me with the darshan trip as well (sic).”



In her Instagram stories, Kangana also shared that several other designers and stylists have already ‘banned’ her. She further explained that the stylist was a ‘kind and genuine woman’ who was embarrassed to inform her about the designer's directive of not mentioning her when wearing the saree from her brand. Kangana also shared that the stylist paid for the saree from their own pocket. In conclusion, Kangana wrote, “The hate the bitterness the prejudice, ewwww how ugly!! Still makes me sick to my stomach!! (sic).”



