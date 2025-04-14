Alia Bhatt Calls Ranbir Kapoor Her 'Home' In Wedding Anniversary Post, Netizens Ask 'Where Is Raha?'

Alia Bhatt - Ranbir Kapoor Wedding Anniversary: The Brahmastra couple tied the knot on April 14, 2022. Today marks their third anniversary, and the actress took to her Instagram account to share an unseen photo with her husband on the occasion. In the photo, Ranbir and Alia can be seen in an exotic vacation destination surrounded by water. The actress was seen lying on Ranbir's chest as he took a selfie while the sun set, creating a perfect moment. The Raazi fame shared the photo with the caption, “Home, always. #Happy3".

Neetu Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Saba Pataudi, Siddharth P Malhotra, and fans of the couple took to the comment section to congratulate the couple. Other social media users missed a glimpse of their toddler daughter Raha Kapoor. Alia Bhatt's post is now doing the rounds on social media. While it remains unclear if the photo is new, the actors seem to have taken off from their professional commitments to spend the day together. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently shooting for their film Love and War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Apart from this, the actress is also gearing up for her film Alpha.



About Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's intimate wedding

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor first met professionally on the set of Brahmastra: Part 1. However, the actor couple fell in love soon and dated for many years after the shooting of the film. In April 2022, they tied the knot in an intimate wedding. Only the closest friends and families of the bride and groom were invited to the events, which took place at Ranbir's residence - Vaastu. Stars like Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Shweta Bachchan, Ayan Mukerji and a select others marked their presence. The couple looked ethereal in matching golden outfits designed by Sabyasachi.



